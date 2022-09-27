Death Near Morris County Construction Site Investigated As Suicide

A death near a Morris County construction site was being investigated as a suicide, authorities said.

A man was found unresponsive and bleeding from the head at 289 Beaverbrook Road in Lincoln Park around 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The accident was being investigated as a suicide, Lincoln Park Police Lt. John Clements told DailyVoice.com.

While Clements could not say exactly where the incident occurred, he confirmed that several trucking outfits operated out of the location.

Daily Voice did not immediately receive a response after leaving a voicemail and sending an email to OSHA.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

