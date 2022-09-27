Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Traffic Stop: $51,000 Seized By Bergen Prosecutor's Detectives
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Death Near Morris County Construction Site Investigated As Suicide

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
289 Beaverbrook Rd. in Lincoln Park
289 Beaverbrook Rd. in Lincoln Park Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A death near a Morris County construction site was being investigated as a suicide, authorities said.

A man was found unresponsive and bleeding from the head at 289 Beaverbrook Road in Lincoln Park around 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The accident was being investigated as a suicide, Lincoln Park Police Lt. John Clements told DailyVoice.com

While Clements could not say exactly where the incident occurred, he confirmed that several trucking outfits operated out of the location.

Daily Voice did not immediately receive a response after leaving a voicemail and sending an email to OSHA.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.