Credit Card Skimming Devices Found At Morris County Gas Station, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Denville Police
Denville Police Photo Credit: Denville Police via Facebook

Several credit card skimming devices were found during the recent inspection of a Morris County gas station, police confirmed.

The devices were found installed on several Denville gas pumps during a recent inspection by the NJ Division of Weights and Measures, Denville Police said Wednesday.

The gas station was not mentioned by name.

The purpose of the skimming devices is to obtain credit card data that can then be used to make fraudulent purchases.

Denville Police are investigating several reports of fraud that may be related to these skimming devices.

Anyone who has used a credit or debit card to purchase gas within the last several months is asked to carefully review bank statements, as police believe that there are many more victims in this scam.

Additional victims are asked to contact Denville Police at 973-627-4900 ext. 350, or file a report at police headquarters.

