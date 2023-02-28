Contact Us
Crash That Closed I-80 In Morris County Involved 3 Trucks

Jon Craig
At the scene on Interstate 80.
At the scene on Interstate 80. Photo Credit: 511nj

The crash that closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 at Monday's rush hour involved a pickup truck and two tractor-trailers, authorities said.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash that occurred at 4:22 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 on I-80 at milepost 39.4 in Denville, Morris County, New Jersey State Police said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the three trucks were traveling on I-80 east when a collision occurred. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

