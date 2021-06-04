‘Close Call:’ Morris County Fire Crew Rescues Semi-Conscious Resident From Home During Gas Leak

The Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department had a close call when they rescued a resident who had lost consciousness due to a gas leak earlier this week.

Crew members responded to Force Place in Parsippany to investigate the source of a strong odor of natural gas around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, the department said.

The odor had been coming from an occupied home about a block away from the caller, authorities said.

Call #138 6/1/21 20:15 - CLOSE CALL The MTVFD was dispatched to Force Place in Mount Tabor for a strong odor of gas... Posted by Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, June 4, 2021

Crew members then forced their way inside the home to rescue a semi-conscious resident who was seen sleeping inside but was not responding to knocking or truck horns, the department said.

The resident was treated by Par-Troy EMS and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

“This was another ‘routine’ call that could’ve had a far worse result had it not been for the 911 call made by a neighbor,” said the Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department. “It doesn’t matter how significant or insignificant it may seem, you should always call 911 if you suspect there is an emergency.”

“Great work by the members on scene for their quick thinking and swift actions!”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.