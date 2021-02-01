BUSTED: Police Nab Attempted BMW Thieves In Morris County Traffic Stop

Two East Orange men attempting to steal a BMW in Morris County early Saturday morning were caught in the act, police said.

Miles Cotton, 18, and Talazhue E. Bennett, 20, were seen by a resident on Brittany Road in Montville attempting to steal a 2018 BMW around 3:10 a.m. Saturday, township police Chief Andrew Caggiano said.

Officers stopped the men near Changebridge Road and placed them under arrest following an investigation, police said.

Cotton and Bennett were charged with burglary, theft, conspiracy to commit burglary and theft, unlawful means of conveyance and possession of marijuana.

Bennett was being held at Morris County Jail while Cotton was released on a summons.

