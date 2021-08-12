Contact Us
Both Drivers Hospitalized In Morris County Crash Involving Commercial Paver: Police

Valerie Musson
Atlantic Air One assisted at the scene of a crash involving a commercial paving machine on Berkshire Valley Road in Jefferson Township.
Atlantic Air One assisted at the scene of a crash involving a commercial paving machine on Berkshire Valley Road in Jefferson Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Inset: Atlantic Air 1 via Facebook)

Both drivers were hospitalized following a Monday night crash involving a commercial paver in Morris County, authorities said.

The crash occurred near 5208 Berkshire Valley Road in Jefferson Township around 5:10 p.m. Monday, initial reports said.

The driver of the commercial paver was thrown from the machine during the crash, Jefferson Twp. Police Capt. Robert Bush told DailyVoice.com.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Bush said.

Assisting agencies include Jefferson Twp, CO#1, Milton First Aid Squad, Jefferson Twp. OEM, St. Clares ALS and Atlantic Air One.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.