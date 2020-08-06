Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Authorities: Sussex DWI Driver Struck Pedestrian In Lowe’s Parking Lot

Valerie Musson
Lowe's in Flanders
A motorist from Sussex County was intoxicated when he struck a pedestrian in the parking lot of Lowe’s in Flanders, authorities said.

Gregory Summers, 64, of Ogdensburg "showed obvious signs of impairment" when Officer Bill Galop responded to a car-pedestrian crash on Wednesday, Mount Olive Township police said.

Summers was asked to take a series of field sobriety tests outside of the home improvement store in Morris County. The driver was charged with DWI, reckless driving and failure to maintain a lane, police said. He was released to the custody of a sober driver, they said.

The pedestrian was taken to Hackettstown Medical Center with minor injuries, police said. 

