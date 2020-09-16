Authorities: DWI Morris County Man, 26, Crashes Into Light Pole, Leaves

A Morris County man had been drinking when he crashed his vehicle into a light pole on Route 46 and drove away, authorities said.

Pedro Y. Jimenez-Tapia, 26, of Budd Lake crashed his 4-door Honda Accord into a traffic light pole on Route 46 at Wolfe Road in Mount Olive Township just after 5 a.m. on Sept. 10, WRNJ reports.

The vehicle — which sustained heavy front end damage in the crash — was later located on Cassedy Road, authorities said.

Jimenez-Tapia was arrested after showing signs of intoxication and failing a series of field sobriety tests, authorities said.

He was served a DWI, charged with leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and failure to exhibit documents.

Jimenez-Tapia was released to a sober driver pending an appearance in court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.