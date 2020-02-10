Authorities: Accused NJ Armed Robber Among Pair Who Used Drugs To Force Woman Into Prostitution

Two men including one arrested for an armed robbery have been charged with using drugs to force a woman into prostitution for more than month in North Jersey, authorities said.

William Wilson, 47, of Belvidere, NJ and Jeremiah Forde, 39, of Budd Lake, forced the adult female into acts of prostitution out of a Hanover hotel, then collected the proceeds, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker, Hanover Police Chief Mark Roddy said.

The pair used drugs to manipulate the victim, who was afraid to leave the hotel due to fear of being physically abused by Forde, authorities said.

Wilson and Forde were arrested on five charges related to human trafficking and prostitution, with Forde facing three additional human trafficking charges, Knapp said.

Wilson had been lodged at the Warren County Jail after being arrested last August for an armed Phillipsburg robbery. Forde was charged by warrant complaint and was being held in the Morris County Jail.

