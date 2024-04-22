The New York Jets have traded the quarterback, the 2nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos for a 6th round draft pick, according to NFL.com.

Wilson had put his condo on the market for $950,000 after three uninspiring seasons with Gang Green that saw him fail to live up to expectations and in need of a fresh start.

The three-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Florham Park home boasts an island kitchen, a gas fireplace, ceramic tile floors and a media and utility room, according to the listing. The townhouse remains on the market.

And if any New York Jets are looking to buy the home, it is less than four miles from the team's practice facility.

Wilson bought the home in 2022 for $865,000. The condo comes with a $465 HOA fee and will set you back $12,000 in property taxes.

