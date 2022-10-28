Armed Man Posing As Prosecutor Demands Nearly $10K Cash From Victim: Morris County Sheriff

Recognize him? The Morris County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a man they say pretended to be a prosecutor, wielded a firearm, and demanded nearly $10,000 cash for “bail money” from a victim in a grandparent’s scam.

On Friday, Oct. 21, the man called the victim pretending to be a New York Prosecutor, stating that her grandson was in a car accident with a pregnant woman and needed $9,850 cash for bail money, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office said in a release a week later.

The suspect told the victim to meet him at the Morris Plains Municipal Building with the cash.

He is then believed to have followed her as he gave directions over the phone when the victim made wrong turns, authorities said.

The man changed the meet-up location at the last minute and met the victim in the parking lot of the Dunkin on Speedwell Avenue in Morris Plains before showing a firearm and taking the money.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact the Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers at www.copcall.org.

