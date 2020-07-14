Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
AG: Man Killed In Police-Involved Morris County Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Fairchild Avenue, Morris Plains
Fairchild Avenue, Morris Plains Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A man was killed in a police-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Morris County, authorities said.

A 911 call reporting a domestic incident brought police to Fairchild Avenue in Morris Township around 4:20 p.m., when the shooting occurred, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

The suspect was taken to Morristown Medical Center in traumatic arrest with two gunshot wounds in the torso, responders said. The officer was OK, they said.

Following standard procedure, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office is reviewing the use of deadly force in the incident.

