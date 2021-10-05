6 Nabbed In Pompton River Clam-Harvesting Operation

Six people were nabbed in a high-volume clam harvesting operation on the Pompton River, authorities said.

New Jersey Conservation Lt. Sutton witnessed a man and woman actively harvesting clams during an August 2 patrol in Pequannock Township, the department said in a release Monday.

The pair were asked to exit the river before the officer saw the woman sink several bags of clams to the bottom of the water, police said.

The woman was directed to retrieve the bags before the officer found a large crate where the clams were being stored in the shallow water nearby, police said.

Meanwhile, two utility workers found several buckets of clams and clam rakes and told Lt. Sutton that they had just seen several others flee the river and exit the parking lot.

A photo of the vehicle’s license plate was captured by the utility workers and sent to Trenton dispatch, which forwarded the NY Registration to Pequannock Township Police.

After officers quickly located and stopped the vehicle, the driver denied having any knowledge of clam harvesting and stated that the group had been in the area shopping despite being shoeless and wearing soaking wet clothes.

A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up buckets, sifters and clam rakes, police said.

The six individuals were issued a total of 26 summonses for offenses including possession of live exotic animals without a permit, taking shellfish from prohibited waters, possession of in excess of 150 shellfish without a commercial license, fishing without a valid license, littering while taking wildlife and interference with the duties of a Conservation Police Officer.

