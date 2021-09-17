Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: Father, Son Killed, Mom, 66, Critical In North Arlington House Fire
DV Pilot Police & Fire

35 Years Later, Morris County Homicide Of Decorated WWI Veteran Lester Mickens Still Unsolved

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Lester Mickens, 89, was last seen alive by a neighbor sitting on the front porch of his home at 1671 Rt. 23 in Kinnelon around 3 p.m. on Sept. 17, 1986.
Lester Mickens, 89, was last seen alive by a neighbor sitting on the front porch of his home at 1671 Rt. 23 in Kinnelon around 3 p.m. on Sept. 17, 1986. Photo Credit: Morris County Prosecutor's Office

It’s been 35 years since a decorated WWI veteran was found dead inside his Morris County home, and authorities continue to seek answers in hopes of making an arrest.

Lester Mickens, 89, was last seen alive by a neighbor sitting on the front porch of his home at 1671 Rt. 23 in Kinnelon around 3 p.m. on Sept. 17, 1986, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Mickens’ body was found inside his home the following day around 9 a.m., authorities said.

Mickens lived alone and was a decorated WWI veteran.

The case was ruled a homicide and remains unsolved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 973-COP-CALL (267-2255).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.