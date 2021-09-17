35 Years Later, Morris County Homicide Of Decorated WWI Veteran Lester Mickens Still Unsolved

It’s been 35 years since a decorated WWI veteran was found dead inside his Morris County home, and authorities continue to seek answers in hopes of making an arrest.

Lester Mickens, 89, was last seen alive by a neighbor sitting on the front porch of his home at 1671 Rt. 23 in Kinnelon around 3 p.m. on Sept. 17, 1986, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Mickens’ body was found inside his home the following day around 9 a.m., authorities said.

Mickens lived alone and was a decorated WWI veteran.

The case was ruled a homicide and remains unsolved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 973-COP-CALL (267-2255).

