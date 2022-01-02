3-Car Crash Causes Fluid Leak On Route 46

A three-car crash caused a fluid leak on Route 46 Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The vehicles collided and began leaking fluid near Route 46 and Boulevard in Mountain Lakes just after 7:35 a.m., the local volunteer fire department said.

Crew members worked to absorb the leaking fluids and requested a towing company to the scene, which was cleared in about 25 minutes.

“Thankfully no injuries or entrapment were reported,” the department said.

The investigation was being handled by the Mountain Lakes Police Department. Additional details were not released.

Assisting agencies include the Boonton Township Fire Department and Par-Troy EMS.

