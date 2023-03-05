27-Year-Old Jeep Driver Killed, Passenger Extricated In NJ Crash

A 27-year-old Warren County Jeep driver was killed and his 33-year-old passenger extricated in a Union county crash Saturday, March 4, authorities said.

The unidentified driver lost control of his Jeep Cherokee while heading south on North Broad Street near Hillside Avenue in Hillside just before 10 p.m., Hillside Chief Vincent Ricciardi said.

The vehicle hit a guardrail and overturned in front of 16 Hillside Ave. The driver died and the passenger was taken to University Hospital in Newark in unknown condition. Both are from Washington Township.

