‘Peeping’ Goat Caught, Moved To Farm After ‘Weeks’ Of Roaming In Morris County

A “peeping goat” who had been roaming throughout Morris County for weeks and popping up on surveillance cameras was finally caught at a local construction site and safely relocated, police and news reports say.

Valerie Musson
Chatham Township alerted residents to the “peeping goat” on Thursday, May 11, adding that he had “been seen throughout the township.”

According to New Jersey 12, the animal had escaped from a slaughterhouse and had been successfully dodging officers’ attempts to chase it down for weeks.

The goat was eventually found at a Chatham Township construction site before being safely captured and taken to a local farm, where he is “resting comfortably,” police said in a Monday, May 15 update.

The members were working on Noe Avenue when a bystander used food to tempt the goat out of its hiding spot, New Jersey 12 said.

“Thank you to the crew of Osuna Framing Construction for their assistance,” said Chatham Township Police.

