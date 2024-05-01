Party City Celebrating Re-Opening In Morris County

Party City announced it is celebrating the grand opening of its East Hanover store on Saturday, May 4. The grand opening celebrations, at 346 Route 10 W, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Demonstrations will include learning how to create a candy buffet and learning how to build a balloon column. Additional events include face painting, a coffee bar, product giveaways and a raffle. The store will offer 25% off single items for all customers, 10% balloon orders placed in-store on opening day and $25 gift cards for the first 25 customers.

The East Hanover location will be introducing Party City's new "birthday worlds" concept. One is dedicated to kids birthdays and the other is dedicated to general birthday celebrations, the retailer set.

"This makes it easy for the customer to find everything they need and to hopefully discover a few surprises and fun ideas to add to their celebration along the way," Dion Miliaresis, the VP of Merchandising at Party City said.

