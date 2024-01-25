Parsippany Family Loses Everything In Fire: Fundraiser

At 4:30 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to Stafford Terrace for a report of a garage fire, the Parsippany Troy-Hills Fire District 6 said on Facebook.

Firefighters battled heavy fire conditions along with the frigid temperatures for three hours before bringing the fire under control, firefighters said.

All occupants were able to escape the home, firefighters said.

The goal of the fundraiser to help Mary and Mike Sheehan obtain essential items as they rebuild their lives. As of Thursday, Jan. 25, almost $20,000 has been raised.

"So many wonderful memories in that incredible home," one doner said.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.