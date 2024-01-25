Light Rain 46°

Parsippany Family Loses Everything In Fire: Fundraiser

The Parsippany community is rallying around the Sheehan family after they lost everything in a house fire on the early morning of Saturday, Jan. 20,  according to a fundraiser.

 Photo Credit: Boonton Fire Department Facebook
 Photo Credit: Boonton Fire Department Facebook
Sam Barron

At 4:30 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to Stafford Terrace for a report of a garage fire, the Parsippany Troy-Hills Fire District 6 said on Facebook

Firefighters battled heavy fire conditions along with the frigid temperatures for three hours before bringing the fire under control, firefighters said. 

All occupants were able to escape the home, firefighters said. 

The goal of the fundraiser to help Mary and Mike Sheehan obtain essential items as they rebuild their lives. As of Thursday, Jan. 25, almost $20,000 has been raised. 

"So many wonderful memories in that incredible home," one doner said. 

To view the fundraiser, click here.

