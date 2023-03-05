'The Friend Who Was Always There:' Morris County's Dondré Allen Dies Suddenly At 29

Those who knew and loved Dondré Shakel Allen are adjusting to life without "the friend who was always there."

The 29-year-old Morris County native died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 28, according to his obituary.

More than $1,900 had been raised as of Sunday, March 5 on a GoFundMe for his family.

"Dondré was a friend, a brother, & a son whose story, his life, will be remembered not by how long it was, but by how good it was," campaign founder Gwen Novack writes.

"The friend that was always there to listen, make you smile and enjoyed every moment he was with you. The brother who was always there when the day was done good or bad he would smile, hug you, tell you that he loved you and that it was gonna be alright or that you did great things today."

Allen was born in Dover but grew up in Rockaway, having attended Morris Knolls High School, before earning his Associates Degree from County College of Morris, his obituary reads.

The obit goes on to remember Allen as a "bright light" who left an impact on everyone in his life.

Visitation will be Monday, March 6 at the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home.

Click here to donate and here for service info.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.