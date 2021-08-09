Support Surges For Family After Sudden Death Of Morristown Native, 'Visionary' Matthew King, 35

Support is surging for the family of Morristown native, social advocate and “visionary” Matthew Haskell King, who died suddenly on August 30 at the age of 35.

Born in Morristown, King served as the captain of the Morristown Colonials football team in high school before graduating and earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Multidisciplinary Studies from West Virginia University, his obituary says.

King then attended Kaplan University / Purdue University Global, where he earned a Master of Business Administration degree. He was currently pursuing a Master of Science degree in Nonprofit Management and Social Entrepreneurship at the University of Baltimore, his memorial says.

King was known for his fierce and relentless passion for helping others and advocating for the underprivileged.

“His willingness to care for those in his neighborhood was deep, for he believed that he was destined to be the voice that would lead underprivileged communities to opportunities to thrive economically,” his memorial says.

Nearly $17,000 had been raised as of Wednesday on a GoFundMe to assist with King’s funeral expenses.

“Matt’s life was dedicated in servitude of others; particularly the past few years,” the fundraiser says. “Matt has been a true facilitator for change and reform in the Baltimore area since relocating from Morristown, NJ in 2010, making the Harlem Park community of Baltimore his community.”

King’s funeral will be held Sept. 11 at Calvary Baptist Church on Martin Luther King Avenue in Morristown.

“Matt spent much of his life pouring into others, so much so that he unfortunately at times disregarded his own needs for the sake of others,” reads the fundraiser. “Please consider donating to this GoFundMe so that our son, uncle, brother, fraternity brother, and friend can be laid to rest in the manner in which he deserves.”

Click here to view/donate to the Matthew H. King Memorial Fund on GoFundMe.

