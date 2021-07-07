Morris County Native, Recent Rutgers Graduate, Picatinny Arsenal Engineer Dan Garry Dies At 22

Morris County native, recent Rutgers graduate and software engineer at Picatinny Arsenal Daniel Christopher Garry died July 3 at the age of 22.

Born in Morristown, Garry graduated from West Morris Mendham High School in 2017, his obituary says.

Garry went on to graduate Magna Cum Laude from Rutgers University in May 2021 with a degree in computer science and statistics.

Garry was a dedicated Eagle Scout with Troop 236 in Long Valley, where he lived at the time of his death, his memorial says.

Garry was newly employed as a Computer Scientist at Picatinny Arsenal in the Weapons and Software Engineering Center.

In his free time, Garry loved camping and making memories with his many family members and close friends. He was also known for his talent for baseball and lacrosse and making people laugh, his obituary says.

Garry is survived by his parents, Timothy and Catherine Garry; his siblings, Jeffrey and Julie; as well as several extended family members and friends.

Garry’s memorial mass will be held Friday at Our Lady of the Mountain RC Church in Long Valley.

