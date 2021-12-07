Contact Us
Morris County Man, 36, Dies After Being Struck By Car

Valerie Musson
Longtime Morris County resident Cesareo Zacapala Velazquez died after being struck by a car in Parsippany Saturday night. He was 36.

Born in Cuananchinicha, Mexico, Velazquez moved to the United States and had been a Parsippany resident for about 18 years, his obituary says.

Velazquez had worked in the landscaping industry at Arias Landscaping and Tree Service of West Caldwell, his memorial says.

Velazquez is survived by his loving parents, Procoro Zacapata and Domitila Velazquez; eight siblings, Patricia, Procoro, Miriam, Benjamin, Clemente, Eucebio, Silvestre, and Quirino Zacapala Velazquez, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Velazquez’s visitation will be held Dec. 8 at S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service on North Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha.

Velazquez will be repatriated to his native country of Mexico following funeral services.

Click here for the full obituary of Cesareo Zacapala Velazquez.

