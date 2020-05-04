Lake Hopatcong Animal Activist Leslie McKenna Dies, 33

Animal activist and Lake Hopatcong native Leslie Jane McKenna-Contreras died Friday, April 24. She was 33.

Leslie was born April 8, 1987 in Morristown and raised in White Meadow Lake. She graduated from Morris Hills High School, her obituary says .

Leslie is known for her recent role as founder and operator of The None Furgotten Dog and Cat Rescue , a charity that helps treat and find homes for abused and abandoned animals.

Nearly $6,000 had been raised as of May 1 on a GoFundMe to support Leslie’s hospital and funeral costs.

Leslie is also known for her passion for art and had donated numerous paintings to animal shelters where they would be auctioned to help support the animals.

She is survived by her husband, Luis Contreras; her parents, Barbara and John McKenna; her sister and brother-in-law, Lauren McKenna-Mazur and Joseph Mazur; her mother-in-law, Karolee Pierson, as well as several dogs and cats, all but one of which were rescued.

“We are comforted in knowing that Leslie is at peace and will be always looking over us,” reads the fundraiser.

“Leslie is so loved and will be missed by so many.”

