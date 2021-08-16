Winning $50K Lottery Ticket Sold In Morris County

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Morris County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Saturday, August 14 drawing was sold at Basket of Cheer on Route 46 West in Dover.

The winning numbers were: 06, 21, 49, 65, and 67. The Red Power Ball was 18, and the Multiplier number was 02.

The lucky winner will take home the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $274 million, and the next drawing will be held Wednesday, August 18.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.