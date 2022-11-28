WINNERS: NJ Powerball Player Takes Home Half A Million Dollars, Another Gets $50K

One lucky Powerball lottery player in New Jersey is half a million dollars richer, and another lucky player will take home $50,000.

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Saturday, Nov. 26 drawing were sold at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake and Super Convenience on West Front Street in Plainfield, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 15, 30, 47, 50, and 51. The Red Power Ball number was 03. The Power Play was 10x.

The Plainfield winner will take home the $50,000 third-tier prize.

Meanwhile, the Budd Lake ticket was worth $50,000, but because it was purchased with the Power Play multiplier, it is now worth ten times as much, totaling $500,000.

The Double Play drawing results were: 01, 35, 39, 41, and 54. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 17.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $56 million, and the next drawing will be held Monday, Nov. 28.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.