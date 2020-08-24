Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: SEEN HIM? FBI Offers Reward In Hunt For Armed, Dangerous Paterson Gang Member
News

WINNER: $1.8M Lottery Ticket Sold In Morris County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
182 Halsey Rd. in Parsippany
182 Halsey Rd. in Parsippany Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth more than $1.8 million was sold in Morris County.

A ticket matching all five numbers for Friday’s drawing was sold at Parsippany News & Food Store on Halsey Road in Parsippany.

The winning numbers were: 12, 14, 31, 37, and 41. The XTRA number was: 04.

The lucky winner will take home the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot of $1,813,783 — the second largest Jersey Cash 5 jackpot ever won in Parsippany.

“Congratulations to the winner of this incredible all-cash jackpot!” said New Jersey Lottery Deputy Executive Director Jerry Guarino. “We encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket, make a copy of both sides and put it in a safe place, and contact Lottery Headquarters at 609-599-5875 to arrange to file a claim for this impressive Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.