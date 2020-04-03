Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Mourns Dad, 76

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
"You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat great food, have a stiff drink and enjoy life."
"You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat great food, have a stiff drink and enjoy life." Photo Credit: Teresa Giudice

"Real Housewife of New Jersey" cast member Teresa Giudice is mourning the loss of her dad, Giacinto Gorga.

He died Friday morning at 76 years old.

Giudice, 47, remembered her dad in a series of Instagram posts as "the life of the party" and a fighter.

"I have so many amazing thoughts of you, every day seeing you in the kitchen at my home, teaching my girls to cook, my partner in crime on shopping trips, your love of the shore & my travel buddy," she wrote.

"You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat great food, have a stiff drink and enjoy life."

Giudice did not disclose her father's ailment.

Teresa Giudice mourns her father Giacinto Gorga.

Teresa Giudice

