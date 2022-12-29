Potential Rabies Warning Issued After Cat Surrendered To Madison Animal Shelter Tests Positive

Officials have issued a potential rabies exposure warning after a cat surrendered to an animal shelter in Madison tested positive for the deadly virus.

The cat is described as a four-month-old male domestic short-haired cat; black with white on the nose, paws, and chest, and was surrendered to St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison on Thursday, December 22, Madison Health Officer Mike Fitzpatrick said.

The male who surrendered the feline may have been exposed and is asked to contact Assistant Health Officer Sarah Perramant immediately at 201-306-2573.

“Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus,” the Madison Health Department said.

“The virus is found in the saliva of a rabid animal and is transmitted by a bite, or possibly by contamination of an open cut. Left untreated, rabies attacks the nervous system and causes death. If vaccination is started soon after a rabies exposure, rabies can be prevented. Without intervention, rabies is a fatal disease.”

For more information, visit the NJDOH website.

