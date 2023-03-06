Popular Morristown Teacher Mike Caruso Remembered For Making Math Fun After Sudden Death

There's been an outpouring of support for a popular math teacher from Morristown High School who died after a car accident on Feb. 27 and "touched the lives of everyone."

Nearly 700 donors have contributed to this GoFundMe organized to honor the memory of 11-year math teacher Michael F. “Mike” Caruso, of Rockaway.

Caruso died suddenly on Feb. 27. He was 42 years old.

Mike lived in Fair Lawn before moving to Rockaway 8 years ago, according to his obituary.

"He was a father, husband, son, friend, and mentor to his students," the campaign says. "If you knew Mike, you’d know how much he touched the lives of everyone around him with his kindness and sense of humor."

Condolences poured in.

"A fine teacher who inspired his students to love Math!" one person wrote on the campaign. "He was a gift who truly made a difference in the lives of our children."

"I had Mr. Caruso twice when I was in high school," a former student added. "He was a great teacher and while a lot of memories fade from high school, Mr. Caruso is pretty hard to forget - he had a very funny & sarcastic sense of humor. I'm very sorry to hear this news and have his family in my thoughts today. Listening to a few Weezer tunes this weekend in his memory."

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.