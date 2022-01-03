Organic Morristown Burger Restaurant Abruptly Closes Doors

An organic burger joint has closed up shop just two years after opening in Morristown.

Bareburger on South Street — opened in November of 2019 — is permanently closed as of Monday, according to the Morristown, NJ Instagram page.

The restaurant has also been removed from the website’s map of locations.

Bareburger had developed a reputation for using organic, sustainable, and ethically-sourced ingredients, as well as having a vegan-friendly menu.

According to the post, a pizza shop is rumored to be opening at the joint’s former location.

Meanwhile, nearby Bareburger stores can be found on Central Avenue in Westfield and Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair.

