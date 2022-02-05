No More Paid Time Off For COVID-Positive Amazon Workers: Reports

COVID-positive Amazon workers in the United States are no longer eligible for paid time off, various news reports say.

While the front-line workers can still use self-accrued paid leave, the company shifted its policy from offering 40 hours paid to unpaid leave for those who test positive, CNBC reports, citing a notice sent to employees over the weekend.

As of Monday, those waiting for test results were no longer eligible for excused leave due to the increased availability of rapid testing, according to CNET.

The company has also halted its positive case alerts and vaccination incentives, except for when they are legally required, the reports say.

Amazon had initially offered two weeks of paid leave for COVID-positive or quarantining workers at the start of the pandemic — a policy that was cut in half to one week in January.

“The sustained easing of the pandemic, ongoing availability of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, and updated guidance from public health authorities, all signal we can continue to safely adjust to our pre-COVID policies,” reads the notice, according to CNBC.

Click here for the full reports from CNBC and CNET.

