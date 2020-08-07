More Than 300K NJ Electric Customers Still Don't Have Power

Hundreds of thousands of New Jersey residents were still without electricity Friday -- three days after Tropical Storm Isaias pummeled the region.

As of Friday morning, about 221,001 of JCP&L’s 1,131,720 customers were without power, followed by about 86,431 out of 2,326,730 PSE&G customers and 2,757 out of 545,450 Atlantic City Electric customers.

Crews were prioritizing the areas that were hit hardest by the storm, which include Morris, Monmouth and Ocean Counties, JCP&L said.

Nearly 85 percent of customers with both JCP&L and PSE&G were expected to have power restored by the end of the day Friday, while others could be waiting until Tuesday at 11:30 p.m., JCP&L said.

PSE&G officials called Isaias the “fifth-most severe storm in history and the second most severe, to Superstorm Sandy, in the past eight years,” the report said.

Meanwhile, Atlantic City Electric aims to restore customers’ power over the weekend.

“All customers, including those in the most heavily damaged areas, will have their service restored by Saturday evening,” Atlantic City officials said.

