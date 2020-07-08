Isaias Storm Damage Prompts Closure Of More Than A Dozen State Parks And Forests

Several New Jersey state parks and forests have been closed to visitors due to the assessment of damage and cleanup efforts following Tropical Storm Isaias, parks officials said Friday.
The following state parks and forests remain fully closed to visitors:
- Allaire State Park
- Atsion Recreation Area
- Bull's Island Recreation Area
- Cheesequake State Park
- Farny State Park
- Hacklebarney State Park
- Long Pond Ironworks State Park
- Monmouth Battlefield State Park
- Norvin Green State Forest
- Penn State Forest
- Ramapo Mountain State Forest
- Rancocas State Park
- Stephens State Park
- Tall Pines State Preserve
- Warren Grove Recreation Area
- Washington Rock State Park
Additionally, Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park is partially closed with limited access, and all but the Ringwood Manor Section of Ringwood State Park is closed, officials said.
For updates, check the New Jersey State Parks Facebook page.
