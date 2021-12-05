Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
LAWSUIT: Trio Of Morris County Bars Overserved Driver In Triple-Fatal Rt. 80 Crash, Report Says

Valerie Musson
Photo Credit: INSET: LinkedIn / BACKGROUND: ABC7 Eyewitness News

A trio of Morris County bars have been accused of overserving alcohol to the driver involved in a triple-fatal crash on Route 80 in 2019, a new report says.

Iron Bar, Revolution Social Brew House and Horseshoe Tavern in Morristown are accused of “employing incompetent and inadequately trained bartenders” in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Ronald Francois, one of three victims in the Oct. 18, 2019 crash in Parsippany, NJHerald reports citing court records.

Dumont car salesman Miguel Botero, 29, was driving westbound on the eastbound side on the highway when his Jeep Cherokee struck another vehicle, killing Francois, 28, of Newark, Jalen Davis, 20, of Stanhope, and Julia Wells, 20, of Mine Hill, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said at the time.

Botero’s BAC was recorded at .20 — 2.5 times the legal limit, according to Morristown attorney Scott Leonard.

The lawsuit states that the crash and resulting deaths were “foreseeable consequences of the negligent service” provided by the three Morristown bars, which “encourage drinking to excess,” the report says.

Click here for more from NJHerald.

