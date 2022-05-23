Contact Us
Feds Bust North Jersey Man On Child Porn Charges

Jerry DeMarco
A Morris County man was arrested by federal agents Monday on child porn trafficking charges, authorities said.

Igor Michael Terrero, 49, of Succasunna, shared more than 85 media files -- including "images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children" -- from Aug. 30, 2021, through April 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jessica S. Allen allowed Terrero's release on a $100,000 unsecured bond with home detention and electronic monitoring during a first appearance via video conference, Sellinger said.

Terrero is charged with one count of distributing child pornography, he said.

Sellinger credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Investigations New Jersey Division with the investigation and arrest.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew C. DeSaro of Sellinger's General Crimes Unit in Newark is handling the investigation.

