Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
News

Ex-Parsippany Gym Teacher Who Put Camera In Faculty Bathroom Sentenced To Probation

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Littleton Elementary School
Littleton Elementary School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A former gym teacher who hid a camera inside of a Parsippany elementary school's faculty bathroom was sentenced to two years of probation.

Christopher Esnes last month pleaded guilty to invading the privacy of 12 adults for approximately six months in 2016 and 2017, after hiding a camera in the bathroom at Littleton Elementary School, reports say.

The 43-year-old of Long Hill recorded at least 20 people, though not all could be identified, Assistant Morris County Prosecutor Laura Magnone said.

Esnes was sentenced online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and "briefly apologized" but otherwise did not display emotion, the Daily Record reports.

The former gym teacher was suspended without pay in April 2017 after a school employee found the camera under a sink.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.