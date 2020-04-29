Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ex-Morris County Priest, Admitted Child Sex Abuser Dies In Nursing Home

Valerie Musson
Hanley previously served a decade as a pastor at St. Joseph’s Church in Mendham before he was defrocked in 2003, Paterson Diocese attorney Kenneth Mullaney said. Photo Credit: St. Joseph's Church of Mendham, New Jersey via Facebook

Former Morris County priest James T. Hanley, who admitted to abusing at least a dozen children in Pompton Plains and Mendham throughout a 14-year period, died in a nursing home last week.

Hanley, 83, previously served a decade as a pastor at St. Joseph’s Church in Mendham before he was defrocked in 2003, Paterson Diocese attorney Kenneth Mullaney said.

The Diocese of Paterson then gave out nearly $5 million in settlements to 21 of Hanley’s accusers in 2004, reports say.

Mullaney did not say which nursing home Hanley died at, or whether he died of COVID-19 -- complications like many other New Jersey nursing home residents.

Hanley, who Mullaney said had still been receiving a stipend from the church, was one of the first priests to be defrocked as a result of the Roman Catholic Church national child sex abuse scandal.

Hanley also admitted to intimidating three employees with an aluminum bat at a hotel in 2006 and subsequently plead guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon, a charge reduced from assault.

Hanley also missed a court date in the assault case in December 2007 and as a result pleaded guilty the following year to a bail-jumping charge, reports say.

