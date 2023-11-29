Morris County Musician Matthew Fordney Dies, 39: ‘Heart Of Gold’

Born in York, Pennsylvania, Matthew went to Jefferson Township High School before graduating from the County College of Morris with a music degree, his obituary says.

He is remembered for his incredible skill and spirit as a musician. He spent much of his time in high school in marching band and various singing groups and participated in the New Jersey All State Choir.

Matthew also loved playing percussion and collaborating with friends.

“His greatest joy was playing at gigs and music festivals,” reads his obituary.

Matthew’s other hobbies include cheering on the New York Giants, indulging in a fascinating book, and boating on Lake Hopatcong. He leaves a legacy of caring and true compassion for others.

“Matt was the first child in both families,” reads his obituary.

“Growing up he was patient and caring with his younger siblings and was the same way with the younger Scouts in our Boy Scout Troop in Lake Hopatcong. Through the gruff exterior was a heart of gold.”

Matthew is survived by his mother, Mary Fordney; his father, Jonathan Fordney; his sister and best friend Shannon Fordney, Austin Scheyer and their children, Avery Scheyer and Graham Scheyer, as well as many extended family members and close companions.

Matthew’s memorial was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2 at Bermingham Funeral Home in Wharton.

“He has held a special place in our hearts since the day he was born,” reads his obituary. “He was well loved and will be missed.”

