Man Who Held Victim Captive In FDU Dorm, Sexually Assaulted Her For Hours Sentenced

Jayshawn E. Moore was given an aggregate sentence of 15 years New Jersey State Prison, subject to 85% parole ineligibility pursuant to the No Early Release Act by presiding criminal judge Stephen Taylor on Friday, April 12, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Moore was also ordered to register under Megan’s Law and will be subject to Parole Supervision for Life. Moore was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Moore is accused of forcing a woman he knew into a dormitory on the Florham Park FDU campus before threatening her both verbally and with a knife on Sunday, April 9, 2023, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

According to Florham Park police, Moore “surprised” the victim and was waiting outside her dorm once she returned from spending the weekend with her family. Moore was apparently not affiliated with the university in any capacity.

On Oct. 25, 2023, Moore pleaded guilty to first degree Kidnapping and first degree Aggravated Sexual Assault. Moore had been detained in the Morris County Correctional Facility following his arrest on April 11, 2023.

Victims of domestic violence can find resources at the 4th Floor of the Morris County Family Justice Center at 10 Court Street in Morristown. The Morris Family Justice contact number is 973-829-4050; find online help at www.morrisfjc.org, or contact the Domestic Violence Abuse hotline at 1-877-R-U-ABUSED.

