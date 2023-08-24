Man Thrown From Motorcycle, Airlifted In Crash That Closed Rt. 287 Exit For Hours (Update)

The West Milford man was riding a KTM motorcycle in Riverdale when he entered the painted gore separating the northbound lanes and the exit lane for Exit 52B, striking the concrete and traveling over the curb near milepost 53.2 just before 5 p.m., Det. I Jeffrey Lebron told Daily Voice.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle, which overturned. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The lane for Exit 52B was closed for around two hours, causing heavy traffic congestion. All lanes had reopened by approximately 7:35 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.

