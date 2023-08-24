Overcast 70°

Man Thrown From Motorcycle, Airlifted In Crash That Closed Rt. 287 Exit For Hours (Update)

A 44-year-old Passaic County man was airlifted to a nearby hospital after being thrown from his motorcycle in a Route 287 crash that shut down the highway during rush-hour on Wednesday, August 23, state police said.

Route 287 NB in Riverdale
Route 287 NB in Riverdale Photo Credit: 511nj.org
Valerie Musson
The West Milford man was riding a KTM motorcycle in Riverdale when he entered the painted gore separating the northbound lanes and the exit lane for Exit 52B, striking the concrete and traveling over the curb near milepost 53.2 just before 5 p.m., Det. I Jeffrey Lebron told Daily Voice.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle, which overturned. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The lane for Exit 52B was closed for around two hours, causing heavy traffic congestion. All lanes had reopened by approximately 7:35 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.

