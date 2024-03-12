Man Busted For Morris County Bank Robbery: Prosecutor

On Friday, Nov. 17 at 11:15 a.m. police responded to a report of a bank robbery at the PNC Bank at 425 Boulevard, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Mountain Lakes Police Chief Shawn Bennett said.

Tony Winst entered the bank and demanded money and fled the bank with $1,000. No weapon was displayed or threatened, authorities said.

Winst was arrested by federal authorities in New York City, authorities said. He remains in federal custody and the case will be prosecuted at the federal level, authorities said.

The FBI had previously offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to Winst's arrest.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.