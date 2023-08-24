Longtime Morris County School Custodian Sees Wave Of Support After Devastating House Fire

Vanaldo Grant, a longtime custodian with the Morris Plains School District, lost his home following a fast-moving house fire on Sunday, August 20, according to a GoFundMe launched by his daughter, Krystal Nicholson, and district officials.

While Grant and his son were able to escape the home, the structure and all its contents were destroyed, the campaign says.

Grant was also on the “cusp of retirement” after dedicating more than 15 years of work to the town as a custodian.

“He had tirelessly strived to provide us with a beautiful home where we could grow and thrive,” Nicholson writes.

“However, in a matter of moments, everything changed. While we are grateful that both my father and brother escaped the fire unharmed, the emotional toll is significant. The security and stability they once had have been abruptly taken away.”

The community — as well as the Morris Plains School District — is coming together to support the family following their tragic loss.

“This situation serves as a poignant reminder of how fragile life can be and how swiftly circumstances can change,” reads the campaign. “Their dreams, routines, and sense of normalcy have been upended. We are fortunate they are safe, but the path ahead is difficult and unfortunately very expensive.”

More than $16,300 has been raised for the family as of Thursday, August 24.

“What makes our community so special is our ability to come together during times of need,” reads a post from the Morris Plains School District, adding that any additional ways to support Grant would be shared with local families.

“These funds will be instrumental in providing financial support as they navigate the journey of rebuilding their lives,” Nicholson writes. “It's going to be a long haul and your support is enabling us to make ends meet.”

Click here to view/donate to the Grant Family Fire Recovery campaign on GoFundMe.

“Thank you immensely for your support. Your generosity will undoubtedly make a difference in their lives, and they will be truly grateful for every bit of assistance they receive.”

