Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: Parents Seek Answers Following In-Custody Death Of Autistic Son Tied To NJ, CT, PA Bank Holdups
Lifestyle

New Parsippany Restaurant Features Dry-Aged Steaks, Fresh Seafood and More Than 350 Wines

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
The Capital Grille is known for its steaks, which are dry aged in-house for a minimum of 18 days to achieve “incomparable flavor and tenderness.”
The Capital Grille is known for its steaks, which are dry aged in-house for a minimum of 18 days to achieve “incomparable flavor and tenderness.” Photo Credit: The Capital Grille

A new fine-dining restaurant specializing in dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood and more will soon open its doors in Parsippany.

The Capital Grille is slated to open Friday, April 9 at 10 Dryden Way off Rt. 10, marking the chain's third Garden State location behind Paramus and Cherry Hill.

The restaurant is known for its steaks, which are dry aged in-house for a minimum of 18 days to achieve “incomparable flavor and tenderness.”

Other signature selections include fresh seafood options like lobster mac n’ cheese and seared citrus glazed salmon.

Don’t forget to choose from one of Capital Grille’s more than 350 wine options — a list recognized by Wine Spectator.

The 10,000 square-foot space, described as “relaxed yet elegant,” also offers private dining rooms and a lounge.

The Capital Grill is also seeking team members ahead of the opening. Click here for hiring information.

The Capital Grille, 10 Dryden Way, Parsippany, NJ

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.