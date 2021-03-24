Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Jersey Mike's Subs Opening New Location In Morris County

Valerie Musson
Jersey Mike's is opening in Florham Park.
Jersey Mike’s will soon open the doors of its newest Morris County sub shop.

The new store is located at 182 Ridgedale Ave. in Florham Park, the chain’s website says.

While the sub chain's dining rooms remain temporarily closed due to COVID-19 precautions, takeout/pickup orders can be placed online or via the store’s app. 

Delivery will also be available in many areas via third-party services.

Though an official opening date has yet to be announced, employees are complying with all COVID-19 guidelines followed by other stores.

“The health and well-being of Jersey Mike’s guests and operators are its highest priorities, and locations continue to prepare, serve and package Jersey Mike’s subs with all the precautionary measures in place to protect its customers and its teams,” officials said.

Jersey Mike's, 182 Ridgedale Ave., Florham Park, NJ

