Bistro 46 Sets Opening Date For New Morristown Location

Valerie Musson
BYOB fine dining restaurant Bistro 46 will soon open the doors of its new Morristown location, Bistro 46 II. Photo Credit: Bistro 46 via Facebook

Opening at the former Fiore's restaurant on Elm Street, the new location marks the chain’s second, with opening day scheduled for Wednesday, June 24.

The eatery BYOB joint will serve similar fare to its original location in Netcong, where the menu includes gourmet eats like pan-seared Scottish salmon, chicken scarpariello, seared filet mignon and braised beef short ribs.

Traditional pasta options like fettuccine primavera, bistro rigatoni and penne vodka are also big hits.

For more on Bistro 46 II, coming to 12 Elm St., visit the restaurant's website and Facebook page.

