Are You In? Announcing The 2020 Morris, Sussex County Halloween Costume Contest

Worried you or your children won't be able to show off your Halloween costume this year? Fear not: Announcing the Daily Voice Morris and Sussex County Halloween Costume Contest.

Email a photo of your costume to clevine@dailyvoice.com or drop a photo in the comment section where you saw this link by Oct. 31 to enter. Be sure to include your child’s first name, age and town you live in. Creativity is key!

Submissions are limited to one per household. Contestants must live in Morris or Sussex County to enter and must be comfortable having your child's name and photo published in Daily Voice.

Entries will not be released until Oct. 31, when voting begins. The winner will be announced Nov. 1.

