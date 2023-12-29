Joe Giudice Spends Holiday Time With Daughters, Ex-Teresa In Bahamas

Joe Giudice — who was deported to Italy in 2019 after serving more than three years in prison for mail, bankruptcy, and wire fraud — joined his ex, Teresa, her husband Louie Ruelas, and his daughters in the Bahamas between Christmas and New Year's.

The happy fam shared photos on Instagram.

Teresa and Joe, who for years starred together on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," have remained on good terms since divorcing in 2020.

"Joe, I'm gonna keep praying every day that I hope one day you can come back here," Tre said to her ex during a FaceTime on an episode of the show before her wedding to Ruelas in May.

Audriana, Gabriella, Gia and Milania occasionally visit their dad in Italy, and even spent Christmas with him in 2021.

