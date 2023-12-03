Rain Fog/Mist 50°

SHARE

Hundreds Without Power In Morris County Town

Nearly 300 Morris County residents were without power on Sunday morning, Dec. 3.

<p>Morris County outages Sunday, Dec. 3.</p>

Morris County outages Sunday, Dec. 3.

 Photo Credit: JCP&L Outage Map
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The JCP&L outage maps shows 293 people were without power, most of them (266) in Chester Township.

A restoration time of 11 a.m. was predicted.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE