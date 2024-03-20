How Superfan's Classic Order From Local NJ Diner Lured New Wide Receiver To NY Jets

Jets fans have the Morristown Diner to thank for their newest free agent acquisition.

Mike Williams, a wide receiver, said he signed with the team after seven seasons with the Chargers because a Jets superfan did the ultimate Garden State move:

Ordered him a Taylor ham, two eggs and cheese from a diner and sent it to the Jets practice facility in Florham Park.

NYJ Matt chronicled it all on Twitter, placing the order with Morristown Diner early Tuesday, March 19 and then updating millions as they waited for it to arrive. NYJ Matt, who lives in Princeton, originally placed the order for Monday morning, March 18, but pushed it back a day when he found out that's when Williams would be arriving at the facility, according to The Athletic.

"Please hand it to the person at the door and say this is for Mike Williams and let him know catching passes from Aaron Rodgers is more fun than catching from Bryce Young," NYJ Matt wrote in the delivery instructions.

The Jets confirmed they received the food and several hours later it was revealed Williams was signing with the team.

In a video shared by the Jets, Williams enjoyed a fresh sandwich from Morristown Diner.

"This is good," Williams said. "This is what got the deal signed right here."

After getting more than 3,000 retweets on Twitter, the Jets changed their profile picture to the now iconic Taylor ham, egg and cheese.

"The sandwich was actually really good though," Williams later said at a press conference. "For real."

Williams even showed up at a Brooklyn Nets game, still holding the bag.

The Jets said they have been getting a lot of deliveries at its practice facility and are asking fans to donate to nourish.NJ in Morristown.

